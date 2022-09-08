Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $50.41 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,135 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $50,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Stryker by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $219,761,000 after acquiring an additional 239,504 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 27,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.57.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $211.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

