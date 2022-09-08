Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $62.17 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170,705 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.16% of Agilent Technologies worth $62,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

