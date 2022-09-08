Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,966 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $54,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in American Water Works by 27.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.57.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.44. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $129.45 and a one year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.