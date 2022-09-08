Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 273,099 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 273,099 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.35% of Hologic worth $66,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 147,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 47,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.63. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $66.44 and a one year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

