Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading 8% Higher

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. 87,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,807,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

CANO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.58 million. Analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $30,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Cano Health during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

