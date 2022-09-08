Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.44 billion. Capri also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.55-$1.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Capri from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Capri stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 65.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

