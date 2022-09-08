Capstone Copper (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.31 and last traded at 2.29. 20,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 67,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCCF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.24.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

