Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Caribou Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $686.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Activity at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,389,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

