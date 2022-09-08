CashHand (CHND) Market Cap Tops $195.07

CashHand (CHND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. CashHand has a total market cap of $195.07 and approximately $1,054.00 worth of CashHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CashHand has traded 73.1% lower against the dollar. One CashHand coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00164168 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008263 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
About CashHand
CHND is a coin. CashHand’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,727,270 coins. CashHand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashHand’s official website is www.cashhand.info.
CashHand Coin Trading
