CateCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.78 Million (CATE)

CateCoin (CATE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. CateCoin has a total market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of CateCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CateCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CateCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CateCoin Coin Profile

CATE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. CateCoin’s total supply is 88,512,220,866,224 coins and its circulating supply is 32,637,761,699,941 coins. CateCoin’s official website is catecoin.club. CateCoin’s official Twitter account is @cateclub.

Buying and Selling CateCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Catecoin is a cat-themed decentralized meme-based cryptocurrency that provides a platform to meme makers. It launched Catecoin with the intention to add real value to the meme world. Catecoin will allow meme creators to create and earn with their memes in a Decentralised way.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CateCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CateCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CateCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

