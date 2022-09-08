Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Up 6.5%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 13,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,176,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CZOO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.

Cazoo Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

