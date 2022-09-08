Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Up 6.5%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. 13,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,176,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Several brokerages recently commented on CZOO. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.07.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.49.
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
