CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.85

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 379218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.
Separately, Benchmark started coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.
CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
