CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.85

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 379218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

