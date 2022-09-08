Centamin plc (LON:CEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.50 ($1.54).

CEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Centamin from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at GBX 88.91 ($1.07) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 982.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 88.36. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 74.18 ($0.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.98 ($1.34).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.32%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

