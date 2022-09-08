Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.74. 200,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 214,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 795,708 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.