Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.93 and last traded at $4.74. 200,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 214,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $45,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 730,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,902.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,723 shares of company stock worth $232,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 795,708 shares in the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,314,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 432,019 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,504,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.