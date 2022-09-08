CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.81. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 19,372 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CESDF shares. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.
CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CES Energy Solutions (CESDF)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.