CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.81. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 19,372 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CESDF shares. Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.60 to C$3.90 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

