Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.48% of First Trust Water ETF worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

