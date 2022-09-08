Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $51.26.

