Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,238 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.61% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.99. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $70.41.

