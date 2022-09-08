Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 10,324 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in PayPal were worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $94.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

