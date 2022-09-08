Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,078 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $80,808,000. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $18,210,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after buying an additional 223,493 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

ARKK opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.