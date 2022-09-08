Charlotte Rigg Buys 135,000 Shares of Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Rigg bought 135,000 shares of Triad Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £148,500 ($179,434.51).

Triad Group Price Performance

TRD traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 119.90 ($1.45). The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,850. The company has a market cap of £19.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,714.29. Triad Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 180 ($2.17). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 125.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Triad Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Triad Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

