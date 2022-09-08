Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $623.42.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR opened at $402.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $394.68 and a 52-week high of $804.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.15 and its 200-day moving average is $493.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 31.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth $429,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.