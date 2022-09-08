Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.79-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.14 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. Chico’s FAS also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

CHS stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,894. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $673.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $557,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,601,992.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 39,272 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter valued at $921,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,167,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 174,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

