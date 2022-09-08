China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
China BlueChemical Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97.
About China BlueChemical
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China BlueChemical (CBLUY)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for China BlueChemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China BlueChemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.