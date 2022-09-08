Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.44. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $667,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

