Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after purchasing an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $154,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $9.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $457.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $482.11. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

