Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Purchases 425 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 4.8% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 19,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $69.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

