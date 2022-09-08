Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Reduces Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD cut its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up approximately 0.7% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
