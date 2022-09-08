Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLNE shares. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 114,813 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

