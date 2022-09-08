Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Trading Down 16.2%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was down 16.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
