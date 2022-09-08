Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.77. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 103,814 shares.

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Clough Global Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.35%.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $499,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

