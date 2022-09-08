Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Up 3.3%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.26 and last traded at $51.26. 1,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 198,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.63.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCOI. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 389.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

