Cohanzick Management LLC Boosts Stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC owned 0.76% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,803,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 669,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,628,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 539,416 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TWND traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 177,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,732. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

