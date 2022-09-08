Cohanzick Management LLC Purchases 80,322 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,322 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Shares of MMP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.13. 2,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,521. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

