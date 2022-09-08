Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,904,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $927,428,000 after buying an additional 583,576 shares during the period. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $273,832,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $154,079,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global Price Performance

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,865.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,865.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 18,707 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,826. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.19.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

