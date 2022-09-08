Comparing Cian (CIAN) & Its Competitors

Cian (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) is one of 146 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Cian to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cian and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cian -23.40% -57.28% -32.15% Cian Competitors -63.42% -1,497.80% -11.37%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cian and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cian $81.20 million -$38.50 million -10.63 Cian Competitors $889.44 million $6.56 million -14.33

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cian’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cian. Cian is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

8.0% of Cian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Cian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cian and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cian 0 3 3 0 2.50 Cian Competitors 382 2540 4698 60 2.58

Cian presently has a consensus target price of $19.24, suggesting a potential upside of 465.88%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.37%. Given Cian’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cian is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Cian peers beat Cian on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Cian Company Profile

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent. The company was formerly known as Solaredge Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

