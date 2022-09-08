Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Sells A$5,776,615.32 in Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Rating) insider Stuart Irving sold 238,506 shares of Computershare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$24.22 ($16.94), for a total transaction of A$5,776,615.32 ($4,039,591.13).

Computershare Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.24.

Computershare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Computershare’s previous Final dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.18%.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Further Reading

