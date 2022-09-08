Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.85 and last traded at C$1.85. Approximately 10,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Conifex Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Conifex Timber Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.92. The company has a market cap of C$78.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

Conifex Timber Dividend Announcement

Conifex Timber ( TSE:CFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$85.07 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

