Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $248.39 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

