Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $204,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 899,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,152,948. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.