Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.72-$12.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.29 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.20 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $406.00.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,354. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $283.03 and a twelve month high of $456.00. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $313.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.87.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,876 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

