Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Copart Trading Up 2.0 %
CPRT opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
