Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Copart Trading Up 2.0 %

CPRT opened at $118.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.16. Copart has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter worth $227,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Copart by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Copart

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

