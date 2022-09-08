Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 60,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 134,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

CPPMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

