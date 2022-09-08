COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.34

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.38, with a volume of 5553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

COSCO SHIPPING Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.12%.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

