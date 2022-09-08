Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Coupa Software Trading Up 17.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on COUP shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after purchasing an additional 419,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,659,000 after purchasing an additional 358,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 120,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 47,392 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.