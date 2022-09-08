Covestor Ltd Acquires 1,527 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 404.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Visa Announces Dividend

V stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.24. 48,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,817,614. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $378.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

