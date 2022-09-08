Covestor Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 293.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 0.5% of Covestor Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.51. 645,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,404,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

