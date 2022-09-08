Covestor Ltd Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 225.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,132 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 133,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 76.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,092 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,232,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $291,770,000 after purchasing an additional 94,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,426,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,519,000 after purchasing an additional 66,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 152,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,396,444. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

