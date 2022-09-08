Covestor Ltd Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.0 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,449. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $135.46 and a twelve month high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

