CPChain Price Tops $0.0033 (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $99,542.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00237484 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008209 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00410639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPChain

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

